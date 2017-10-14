IRON MAIDEN - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Hallowed Be Thy Name""; "Does It Give You A Theatrical Vibe?"

The gentlemen at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have gone in to the metal vaults once again and posted their reaction to Iron Maiden's "Hallowed Be Thy Name":

Check out the dynamic duo's take on Judas Priest's "Painkiller":

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently shared the Lost In Vegas channel's reaction to "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" via his official Facebook page:

Ellefson: "Metal, the international language. And, for the record, it is always the last song of the night."