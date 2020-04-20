IRON MAIDEN Manager ROD SMALLWOOD - "We Want To See You All Healthy And Well When We Make It To Your Country"

Iron Maiden manager, Rod Smallwood, has issued the following message to the band's fans via their official website:

"Just a quick note to say that I hope you’re all safe with your families and following the advice of your Governments and their scientific and medical advisors in these very difficult and tragic times over much of our planet. We all need to help bring an end to this Pandemic by following the advice and helping one another when we can, especially the more vulnerable. We want to see you all healthy and well when we make it to your country. And we want to see you as much as you want to see us!

"As we get any new information about the planned shows we will continue to post it here. This is of course a very difficult situation and no-one can truly predict what will happen but we will continue to keep our options open while we see what develops and, l hope, make sensible decisions. And we will keep you the fans informed at the appropriate times. So please bear with us.

"So for now, take care of yourselves and BE SMART."

Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer has officially launched Canadian Facebook and Instagram sites which will provide up-to-date information about the band’s official beers.

Trooper Beer has just aligned with a new agency (Universal Exports Media Group) in Canada which will vastly improve the availability of the flagship Trooper beer and Sun And Steel, the new Saké infused lager. “Fans can help by asking for the beers at their local LCBO, SAQ or Beer Store,” a Canadian Trooper rep tells BraveWords. "Trooper Ale (in 330ml bottles) will become available at the Beer Store by the summer. And the amazing Fear Of The Dark will be available later this year!"

As the Covid-19 predicament extends, Trooper Beer is still available across Canada for purchase in-store or online. Once the situation starts to clear, watch for BraveWords-sponsored Trooper beer events across the country.