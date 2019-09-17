IRON MAIDEN Members Tour SpaceX Headquarters - "They Even Named A Key Work Area After Us"

During a recent day off from their Legacy Of The Beast tour, members of Iron Maiden paid a visit to the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. The band took to social media to share their experience.

Said the band: "Day off and the kind folks @spacex invited us for a tour - hugely impressive! Lots of Maiden fans there who never need to say 'I'm not a rocket scientist but...' They even named a key work area after us. Big thanks to everyone there who made us so welcome, you guys do a very special job and we were honoured to visit."



Iron Maiden performs next on Thursday, July 18, at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Find the band's tour itinerary here.