IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, AC/DC, KISS, QUEEN, And More - Rock Saws Rolls Out 1,000 Piece Variants Of Classic Jigsaw Puzzles
July 28, 2020, an hour ago
Rock Saws are rolling out 1,000 piece variants of some of their all time classic puzzles. That much harder, but that much more rewarding, these 1,000 piece variants have been in demand for a long time.
The first round of officially licensed 1,000 piece puzzles includes:
Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast
Metallica - Master Of Puppets
Queen - Queen II and News Of The World
Elton John - Captain Fantastic And The Dirt Brown Cowboy and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
KISS - Destroyer
The Rolling Stones - It’s Only Rock And Roll
David Bowie - Let’s Dance
AC/DC - Highway To Hell
Nirvana - Nevermind
Says Rocksaws: "This is a veritable embarrassment of riches and a must for any puzzle loving rock and roller, or simply those of us who wish to engage with classic album art in a whole new way."
See the full range, and pre-order yours here.