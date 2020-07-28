IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, AC/DC, KISS, QUEEN, And More - Rock Saws Rolls Out 1,000 Piece Variants Of Classic Jigsaw Puzzles

Rock Saws are rolling out 1,000 piece variants of some of their all time classic puzzles. That much harder, but that much more rewarding, these 1,000 piece variants have been in demand for a long time.

The first round of officially licensed 1,000 piece puzzles includes:

Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast

Metallica - Master Of Puppets

Queen - Queen II and News Of The World

Elton John - Captain Fantastic And The Dirt Brown Cowboy and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

KISS - Destroyer

The Rolling Stones - It’s Only Rock And Roll

David Bowie - Let’s Dance

AC/DC - Highway To Hell

Nirvana - Nevermind

Says Rocksaws: "This is a veritable embarrassment of riches and a must for any puzzle loving rock and roller, or simply those of us who wish to engage with classic album art in a whole new way."

See the full range, and pre-order yours here.