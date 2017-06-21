IRON MAIDEN – More Trooper Bar Alliances Announced

Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer has announced more venues for the Trooper Bar Alliance, the first bar network in the world for rock fans, designed to connect Iron Maiden’s devoted fanbase with the band’s award-winning premium British beer, Trooper.

Trooper Bar Alliance is built around the band’s The Book Of Souls tour dates, which kicked off the final leg in North America in Bristow, VA on June 3rd, culminating with two nights at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on July 21st and 22nd.

June 21st – Houston, TX

*Lucky’s Pub - Meetup

*Molly’s Pub

*Moon Tower Inn

*Conservatory Underground Beer Garden

*Little Woodrow’s East

*Craft Beer Cellar

*Mongoose vs Cobra

June 23rd – Dallas, TX

*British Beverage Company - Meetup

*Bru City

*Eskimo Hut Beer & Wine DAIQ TO GO

June 24th – San Antonio, TX

*Bonds 007 Rock Bar - Meetup (Live music from Seventh Son and Maiden Killers)

*The Lost Well

BraveWords continues our partnership with Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer and their upcoming North American tour! Stay tuned for more Trooper Bar Alliance dates in every … yes, EVERY city (!) ... on The Book Of Souls North America Tour 2017. More details as they become available.

Iron Maiden’s hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour has returned to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the US and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

Ghost opens all shows for the North American leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour.

After great feedback to last year’s North American trial of the concept, Maiden fans will again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP Upgrade package that will allow them early access to the venue, a pile of Trooper goodies and Maiden swag, Trooper beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. For more details visit Troopervip.com.

The full list of North American dates:

June

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena