IRON MAIDEN - New Fan-Penned Book Based On Fear Of The Dark Released; Limited Edition Glow In The Dark Version Available

The fifth book based on Iron Maiden's catalogue of albums, Fear Of The Dark, is now available. Author and superfan Stjepan Juras forges onward with his plan to write a book about each Iron Maiden album.

"Fear of the Dark record was a turning point for Maiden’s career back in the nineties. Even though many remember it as the last one before Bruce left the band, as well as the first album to clearly give way to pointless intros and outros watering down the music, it still presented us with five live hit songs: ‘Be Quick Or Be Dead’, ‘Wasting Love’, ‘From Here To Eternity’, ‘Afraid to Shoot Strangers’ and ‘Fear Of The Dark’. Despite featuring their first ever album sleeve without Derek Riggs’ illustrations and with Martin Birch not being the one in charge of the whole production process for the first time in over 10 years, this album left a legacy in the form of its title track which still remains the band’s biggest hit up to this day."

The first edition of this book features a glow in the dark cover. Go to this location for purchase details.

Previously published books from album series are Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and No Prayer for the Dying. Go to IronMaiden-Books.com.