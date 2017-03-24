IRON MAIDEN - Next Series Of Vinyl Album Reissues To Begin Rolling Out On May 19th; Details Revealed

Parlophone Records will follow 2014’s reissue of the first eight Iron Maiden albums, which spanned the 1980s, with twelve brand new pressings of albums from the period 1990 - 2015 in heavyweight 180g black vinyl.

Unlike the 1980’s reissues which were cut from the original analogue master tapes, the audio on these releases has been cut from the high resolution remasters of 2015 when the Maiden catalogue was digitally upgraded. They will be packaged in identical artwork to the initial vinyl releases.

The records will be released chronologically across a three month period:

May 19th: Collector's Box / No Prayer For The Dying / Fear Of The Dark / The X Factor / Virtual XI

June 23rd: Brave New World / Rock In Rio (Live) / Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death

July 21st: Death On The Road (Live) / Flight 666 (Live) / The Final Frontier / En Vivo! (Live)

As a bonus, the first two albums (No Prayer For The Dying / Fear Of The Dark) will also be made available in an exclusive Collector’s Box sized to house all 12 albums with additional space for fans to insert the latest Maiden studio album The Book Of Souls, which was released on triple black vinyl in 2015. The Collector’s Box will be a strictly limited edition and available while stocks last.

These high quality, black vinyls comprised of eight studio albums together with a specially selected choice of four live recordings from this period, completes the Iron Maiden album reissues series and offers Maiden fans the opportunity to own the band’s entire studio album legacy on vinyl simultaneously for the very first time.

Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls Tour resumes with a series of arena shows opening in Sportpalais, Antwerp, Belgium on April 22nd and continuing into Germany, UK and Ireland, finishing with two sold-out shows at London’s 02 arena on May 27th & 28th.

The band then flies to the US for an extensive series of arena and amphitheatre shows including dates in Canada, ending with two nights in Brooklyn, New York on July 21st & 22nd. This is the final leg of 'he Book Of Souls Tour.

Most shows are already sold-out. Go to ironmaiden.com/tours for dates availability.