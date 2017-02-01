IRON MAIDEN – Nicko McBrain Speaks About Treasures Limited-Edition Paiste Cymbals

Since joining Iron Maiden, Nicko McBrain has become one of the most admired and influential drummers in modern times. Recent tours of the British top metal band are breaking all records, including the current The Book Of Souls world tour, which features a unique cymbal set crafted for Nicko by Paiste. In the video below, McBrain talks about the set at the Paiste Press Conference at NAMM 2017.

Inspired by the Mayan theme of the tour stage set, Paiste and Nicko collaborated to create special silk screens for the cymbals. Elements of the artwork include the sun god Tonatiuh, and the date January 9, 1983 written in Mayan calendar glyphs, the day of Nicko’s very first session with Iron Maiden. The Paiste logos are rendered in Iron Maiden script.

The cymbal set consists of the Signature Reflector models 14" Heavy Hi-Hat, 15", 16", 18", 19", 20" & 22" Heavy Full Crashes, 22" Bell Ride, 22" Heavy China, a Signature 20" Fast Medium, a RUDE 17" Crash/Ride and a Formula 602 13" Heavy Bell.

The 12 model set comes in a massive custom made wooden crate which features elements of the artwork branded into the wood and on a laser engraved bronze plaque. Added contents include signed CD and Vinyl versions of The Book of Souls album, signed Nicko «Boomer» McBrain signature drum sticks, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Production will strictly be limited to a total of 83 crated sets worldwide. Interested customers should contact Paiste directly for personal assistance in setting up a purchase through an authorized Paiste retailer.

Signature, RUDE and Formula 602 cymbals are entirely made by hand in Switzerland using traditional methods that have remained unchanged in over half a century.

Nicko's Treasures Set on the Drumkit from left to right: 15" Signature Reflector Heavy Full Crash 19" Signature Reflector Heavy Full Crash 16" Signature Reflector Heavy Full Crash 20" Signature Reflector Heavy Full Crash 18" Signature Reflector Heavy Full Crash 14" Signature Reflector Heavy Hi-Hat 13" Formula 602 Heavy Bell 22" Signature Reflector Bell Ride 17" RUDE Crash/Ride 20" Signature Fast Medium 22" Signature Reflector Heavy Full Crash 22" Signature Reflector Heavy China.

