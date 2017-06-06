IRON MAIDEN Nominated For “Best Live Act” At Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards; Voting Open

Iron Maiden have been nominated for “Best Live Act” at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Nordoff Robbins is putting the call out to music fans far and wide to decide which live act should take home the Ticketmaster Best Live Act Award 2017 at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards. The winner will announced at the awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on June 30th.

These superstar nominees are handpicked by a panel of music industry experts who sifted through Ticketmaster's most searched artists who performed in the UK between March 2016 and March 2017. Now it's up to you to crown your winner.

“The O2 Silver Clef Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent of the winning artists who through their music have touched the lives of many thousands of people,” says Chairman and Nordoff Robbins Board of Governors member David Munns. “This event helps to raise vital funds ensuring that Nordoff Robbins is able to continue delivery music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK and allows us the opportunity to give something back to the music industry who support us so generously throughout the year.”

To find out who else is nominated, and to cast your vote, head to this location.

Iron Maiden tour dates:

June

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena