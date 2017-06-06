IRON MAIDEN Nominated For “Best Live Act” At Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards; Voting Open
June 6, 2017, 2 hours ago
Iron Maiden have been nominated for “Best Live Act” at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.
Nordoff Robbins is putting the call out to music fans far and wide to decide which live act should take home the Ticketmaster Best Live Act Award 2017 at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards. The winner will announced at the awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on June 30th.
These superstar nominees are handpicked by a panel of music industry experts who sifted through Ticketmaster's most searched artists who performed in the UK between March 2016 and March 2017. Now it's up to you to crown your winner.
“The O2 Silver Clef Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent of the winning artists who through their music have touched the lives of many thousands of people,” says Chairman and Nordoff Robbins Board of Governors member David Munns. “This event helps to raise vital funds ensuring that Nordoff Robbins is able to continue delivery music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK and allows us the opportunity to give something back to the music industry who support us so generously throughout the year.”
To find out who else is nominated, and to cast your vote, head to this location.
Iron Maiden tour dates:
June
7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
9 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
15 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Arena
21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
24 - San Antonio, TX - ATT&T Center
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
July
1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center
5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena