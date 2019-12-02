IRON MAIDEN - Official Funko Pop! Figures To Be Released Soon

Funko.com has announced their collaboration with Iron Maiden. Showcase your Iron Maiden pride by bringing home the band’s immortal mascot; wave one reimagining Eddie’s appearances from the first four studio albums. Pop! Iron Maiden Eddie, Pop! Killers Eddie, Pop! Number Of The Beast Eddie, and Pop! Piece Of Mind Eddie will add some heavy metal flavor to any collection.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

KISS, Guns N' Roses, Mötley Crüe, Angus Young, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Lemmy Kilmister, Metallica, Def Leppard and Billy Idol have all received the Funko Pop! treatment.

Funko reported that these figurines increased its sales by 38 percent in the second quarter of 2019. International sales spiked 65 percent to $68.5 million, while U.S. revenue grew 26 percent to $122.7 million.

