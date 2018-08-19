IRON MAIDEN Posts Legacy Of The Beast Tour Thank You Video

Iron Maiden has released a new video, in which they thank all the fans who came to see them during the just-finished Legacy Of The Beast tour.

Iron Maiden wrapped up their Legacy Of The Beast Tour at The O2 in London, England on August 11th. In the video below, Bruce Dickinson thanks fans and shares the world's biggest bottle of Trooper beer with his bandmates.

Says Bruce: "We would like to thank you all for coming tonight. Some of you came last night, some of you have been following us around Europe, and I raise my glass to you for the rest of my days, alright. You're fucking brilliant. Thank you all."