IRON MAIDEN - Pre-Order Hallowed Belgian-Style Beer Now To Get It One Month Early; Bottle Opener, Exclusive Sticker Included (Video Trailer)

Hallowed - a new collaborative brew between Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery - is now available to pre-order direct from Robinsons’ online shop (with exclusive benefits).

Fans that pre-order the beer will reap the following rewards:

- Be the first in the world to taste Hallowed: exclusively receive beer a month before anyone else.

- Money-can’t-buy merch: receive official Hallowed merchandise which can’t be purchased anywhere else: includes bespoke Hallowed sticker and Hallowed keyring bottle opener. Perfect for collectors!

- Double up for twice the fun and enjoy extra free stuff: In addition to better value delivery*, fans who order 2 cases of Hallowed will also receive a free Trooper lanyard bottle opener.

* You can get 2 cases of beer shipped for the same delivery cost so double up for twice the beer fun!

- If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, all fans that pre-order Hallowed, also go into a prize draw to win a custom made, one-off, Hallowed bar runner signed by Bruce Dickinson.

Designed once again by Iron Maiden vocalist and ale aficionado Bruce Dickinson together with Robinsons’ Head Brewer Martyn Weeks, Hallowed marks a break from tradition. At 6.0% ABV in 330ml bottle, Hallowed is the first Belgian style beer in the Trooper ranks and one of the first beers to be brewed by Robinsons that uses Belgian style yeast.

John Robinson, Trooper Brand Manager, explains: “Crystal Rye gives Hallowed a blood red hue and a smooth dry finish. The Belgian style yeast we have used in this brew along with Noble hops combine to deliver a complex pallet of subtle banana and a sweet plum finish.”

Hallowed's innovative bottle label pays tribute to Belgian beer, presenting Iron Maiden's iconic mascot Eddie, robed in traditional monk's clothing: a nod to the Trappist monastic brewing tradition in Belgium.

To be the first to get your hands on Hallowed, follow this link and click the BUY NOW button and we’ll have Hallowed on your doorstep from the 1st September or as soon as possible afterwards.

Hallowed will hit selected supermarket shelves and pubs from 1st October. We get asked all the time about exactly when and where Hallowed will be available to buy - we’ll let you know via the website and social media in due course… for now you can guarantee your beer delivery for 1st September by pre-ordering your beer order online.

Fans looking to buy Hallowed direct from North America can pre-order the beer here.