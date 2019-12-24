IRON MAIDEN Producer KEVIN SHIRLEY Issues Year-End Update - "I Spent Three Months Working Very Hard On An Unnamed But Not-Very-Secret Project"

Have Iron Maiden completed work on their new studio album? Kevin Shirley, who along with Steve Harris co-produced the band's latest album, 2015's The Book Of Souls (recorded at Guillaume Tell Studios in Paris, France), has issued his year-end update, and reveals that he spent three months earlier this year, "working very hard on an unnamed but not-very-secret project."

Italy's Maiden Concerts suggested back in May that the band were back in Paris, along with Kevin Shirley, working on a new album.

Read Kevin Shirley's update below, and stay tuned for updates from the Maiden camp...

