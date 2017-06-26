IRON MAIDEN - Quality Fan-Filmed Video From San Antonio Show Posted

Iron Maiden performed in San Antonio, TX at the ATT&T Center on June 24th. Quality fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"If Eternity Should Fail"

"Speed Of Light"

"Wrathchild"

"Children Of The Damned"

"Death Or Glory"

"The Red And The Black"

"The Trooper"

"Powerslave"

"The Great Unknown"

"The Book Of Souls"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Blood Brothers"

"Wasted Years"

Iron Maiden’s hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour has returned to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the US and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

Ghost opens all shows for the North American leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour.

After great feedback to last year’s North American trial of the concept, Maiden fans will again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP Upgrade package that will allow them early access to the venue, a pile of Trooper goodies and Maiden swag, Trooper beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. For more details visit Troopervip.com.

The full list of North American dates:

June

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena