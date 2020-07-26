IRON MAIDEN - Rare TV Interview / Live Footage From 1981 Toronto Date On Killers Tour Surfaces

Rare live and interview footage from Iron Maiden's June 19th, 1981 Concert Hall stop on the Killers tour in Toronto has surfaced on YouTube. It features interview clips with bassist Steve Harris and frontman Paul Di'Anno, as well as a chat with the fans and shots from their traditional pre-show soccer game.

BraveWords in collaboration with Croatian writer Stjepan Juras offers an exclusive online premiere of the upcoming unofficial Brave New World book, about Iron Maiden’s 12th studio album. Download here.

In these difficult times we, as human beings, need to be closer than ever and help each other. So, this is our little contribution to the community. Beside this offer, every Iron Maiden fan, fan of metal music and classic literature who want to get another hidden link for another online premiere can subscribe request by email and on his/her email address will be sent free PDF of The Rime Of The Ancient Mariner book, on the last day of July. All PDF downloads are free of charge. At the same time, above mentioned hardcover books will be sent to their buyers.

Any fan who want to purchase the Brave New World book as hardcover copy needs to know that only few books are left. Hurry up!

Recently announced is a very special and very limited edition of the "Iron Maiden" book, about the debut Iron Maiden album. Leather cover page, golden wax seal, special 40th anniversary embroidered patch and much more goodies. At this moment only eight copies left. Hurry up and grab your copy, here.

About the Brave New World book: Metal 2000. This was the slogan Iron Maiden unveiled at the start of the new millennium, made brave by the return of prodigal sons Adrian Smith and Bruce Dickinson and the unexpected reunion of the new (old), upgraded six-member line-up. Dragging heavy metal kicking and screaming into the new millennium, with five studio releases and five live albums over the course of the next 20 years, they would go on to become the most constant and immutable heavy metal line-up of all time. ‘Smiley Eddie’s’ iconic, sinister usurpation of a beloved symbol told the world that Iron Maiden were ready to step into the digital era, while the visuals for the new album, with Dean Karr’s legendary photographs, announced the return of the ‘metal Messiahs’ and a new Iron Maiden, heavy metal’s standard bearers for the future, and a ‘Brave New World’.

Stjepan about his "Free Online Books For Everyone" project: "As the author of numerous books about the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, as well as their long-time devoted fan, I’ve brought a great and, I believe without a doubt, the right decision. I have decided to publish all of my books related to Iron Maiden in digital form and available completely free of charge for all who wish to read them. You can download free PDF files of all my books without any qualms and fill in the additional knowledge about the band that has in its almost half-century-long career shifted many borders and connected people from all over the world in the best possible way. I believe that knowledge should not remain a right exclusively for those able to afford it, and withheld from the rest. Knowledge can and should be shared and this is the right path if we want to build a brave new world. Fans who would like to purchase my books in the traditional, hardcover book format are more than welcome to do so, as their contribution is the only financial support I receive for my full-time dedication to my work as a writer – due to the fast pace of publishing a new book every few months, writing became my sole source of income. It is very simple to download my books. Just click on download link and that’s it. It is completely for free. Thank you for your support! Up the Irons!"

(Thanks: Trevor Lamas)