IRON MAIDEN Release Video Footage From Legacy Of The Beast European Tour 2018

Iron Maiden have released this new video, featuring footage from the band's current Legacy Of The Beast European Tour. The tour lands tonight, Thursday, June 7th, at Sweden Rock Festival in Solvesborg, Sweden. Find the band's complete tour schedule at this location.

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain turned 66 on Tuesday (June 5th), and the band celebrated the occasion while in Copenhagen, Denmark. Check out the video below: