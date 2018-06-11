IRON MAIDEN - Review Of New STEVE HARRIS Signature Precision Bass Posted

Music Radar has posted a review of Iron Maiden co-founder Steve Harris' new signature Precision bass, stating "from the moment you pick it up, you know this bass means business." Following is an excerpt from the review.

"There’s a lot of clarity to the acoustic tone, and a substantial amount of sustain, so it’s not surprising that once plugged in, the bass’s output is powerful, thick and throaty. As with most Precision-style instruments, a single control dictates the amount of light and shade in your tone.

Sure, Steve’s signature tone may not be suitable for all types of music; his gritty, rasping sound is certainly there but a fat, rounded thump is also possible, as are variations in between - so don’t be under the impression that this is a one-trick pony. Despite the significant weight, there is minimal headstock bias and when placed on a strap, the bass balances very nicely indeed."

Read the complete review here.

Harris will bring his side project British Lion to Canada for the first time. Dates begin in Toronto on November 1st, stopping in Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

Harris formed the band in 2012 and released a debut album with touring concentrated mainly in Europe. With a second album in the works, British Lion has announced dates in Brazil and Japan and are excited to add the five Canadian shows to their schedule.

Harris has invited his long time friends in Coney Hatch to be special guests on the Canadian dates, making this the first time since Iron Maiden’s 1983 Piece Of Mind tour that both Steve and Coney Hatch will share the same stage.

Coney Hatch returned in 2013 with the release of Coney Hatch 4. “We’re honoured that Steve invited us to be part of his first ever British Lion Canadian tour, it’ll be like Deja Vu,” said Andy Curran, bassist and lead vocalist of Coney Hatch.

The first date confirmed is November 1st at Queen Elizabeth Theare in Toronto, ON. Tickets on sale Friday, June 1st at 10 AM. The remaining dates will be announced shortly.