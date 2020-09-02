IRON MAIDEN's "Be Quick Or Be Dead" Gets Acoustic Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic / classical fingerstyle guitar cover of Iron Maiden's 1992 Fear Of The Dark album track, "Be Quick Or Be Dead". He's joined on violin by Wiki Krawczyk. The track is featured on the new Nylon Maiden double album, available for here.

Zwijsen previously released videos for covers of Maiden's "Mother Russia" and “The Duellists”, both included on the new Nylon Maiden album. Watch below: