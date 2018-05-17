IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON On Embraer’s Legacy 500 - "This Is Absolutely The Most Beautiful, Seductive, Well Designed Aeroplane"; Video

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, an accomplished pilot, recently visited Embraer to spend some time flying a Legacy 500, which the employees personalized for the occasion. Find out what he had to say about it in the video at Aviation International News.

Trooper Beer, the award winning collaboration between Stockport-based Robinsons Brewery and British music icons Iron Maiden, celebrated its 5th Birthday on May 9th, 2018.

Since its launch in 2013, the 4.7% ABV Premium British Beer has sold over 20 million pints, firmly establishing itself as a top 40 UK beer brand, whilst becoming a leading player amongst exported British Ales, having been sold in over 50 countries worldwide.

The Trooper family has grown to include three Limited Edition beers: Trooper 666 in 2015, with an ABV of 6.6%; Red 'N' Black, a porter style beer launched in 2016; and 2017’s Hallowed, a Belgium inspired hybrid ale.

2018 has also seen the launch of Light Brigade, a 4.1% ABV Golden beer brewed in support of Help For Heroes, the British charity that provides recovery and support for the Armed Forces community whose lives are affected by their service, which is currently being rolled out across the UK.

These beers are the brainchild of Iron Maiden vocalist and ale aficionado Bruce Dickinson, working in partnership with Robinsons’ Head Brewer, Martyn Weeks.

Dickinson commented: “I’m incredibly proud of the success that Trooper has had, and long may it continue. To sell over 20 million pints in 5 years is something that we couldn’t have imagined when we started out with just the simple plan to make a great session ale that didn’t compromise on flavour, and the quality of the end product speaks for itself. It has been great fun to work with Robinsons on Trooper and the various Limited Editions that we have created, each of which have been unique in their own way, and it’s exciting to see the reaction that our latest beer, Light Brigade, has had too. I’m delighted that our fans and beer lovers worldwide have enjoyed them so much, and who knows what we will come up with next... Cheers!”

Trooper has won multiple Gold medals at the prestigious British Bottlers’ Institute Awards, as well as picking up awards at the World Beer Awards, Global Beer Masters and International Beer Challenge.

Oliver Robinson, Managing Director (Beer Division) of Robinsons Brewery, added: “The fact that Trooper is celebrating its 5th birthday shows that it isn’t just a ‘flash in the pan’. Together with Bruce and Iron Maiden we have created a globally renowned beer, which continues to venture into new countries (57 and counting!) and allows us to experiment with Trooper Limited Edition beers. It’s a project that continues to excite everyone at the Brewery and I look forward to seeing what Bruce and Martyn are planning for the future!”

Trooper will be available at all Iron Maiden 2018 UK Tour dates, listed at ironmaiden.com.

