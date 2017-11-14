IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON On Nearly Quitting Band During 80s Heyday - "I Just Really Questioned Whether Or Not Music, Fame, Money And Everything Else Was Worth It"

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson's new memoir What Does This Button Do?, has debuted at #10 on the New York Times' Hardcover Non-Fiction Best-Seller list.

Bruce recently spoke with FOX News' Stephanie Nolasco about the book, and talked about nearly quitting Iron Maiden as early as 1984 during the band’s heyday.

“It was just simply burnout,” he explained. “… I’ve been on the road for 3-4 years, [and] apart from roadies and the people you meet in the rock ’n’ roll madness, the only [thing] that kept me sane were fencing clubs, which I used to go off and take my kit and run away on days off and do that, to try to keep my sanity… I just really questioned whether or not music, fame, money and everything else was worth it. And I was pretty close to the decision that maybe it wasn’t. I would just walk away."

Dickinson subsequently left Iron Maiden in 1993 and didn't return until 1999. Read more at FOX News.

Following the massively successful global tour of 2016/17 in support of their sixteenth studio album The Book Of Souls, Ion Maiden will take to the road again in 2018 with a series of arena and festival shows in Europe on the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, opening in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26th and finishing at the O2 Arena, London on August 10th.

The full list of dates is below and the tour is expected to continue in 2019.

Legacy Of The Beast 2018 tour dates:

May

26 - Saku Arena - Tallinn, Estonia

28 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland

June

1 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

3 - Dahls Arena - Trondheim Rocks, Norway

5 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

9 - Rockavaria, Königsplatz - Munich, Germany

10 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany

13 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany

16 - Firenze Rocks - Firenze, Italy

17 - Novarock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

20 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

26 - Geneva Arena - Geneva, Switzerland

28 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

30 - Messegelaende - Freiburg, Germany

July

1 - Gelredome - Arnhem, Holland

5 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France

9 - San Siro Ippodromo - Milan, Italy

10 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

13 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

14 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain

17 - Piazza Dellã Unita D'italia - Trieste, Italy

20 - Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, England

August

2 - Sse Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland

4 - Exhibition & Conference Centre - Aberdeen, Scotland

6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, England

10 - O2 Arena - London, England

No further countries will be added to this touring schedule.

The concept for the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour was inspired by Maiden’s mobile game and comic book of the same name and the stage set design will feature a number of different but interlocking “worlds” with a set list covering a large selection of Eighties material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity.

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood explains further: “As our fans know, we’ve been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce and Adrian re-joined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with “History/Hits” tours. We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too.

“For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie! I don’t want to give too much away at the moment but we’re working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show.”

Killswitch Engage will be Maiden’s special guests on headline European shows from May 26th to July 1st inclusive, and in the UK from July 31st to August 10th inclusive. Guests on other shows are currently being finalized and will be announced soon.

Most shows go on sale Friday, November 24th. As always, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Fan Club members, starting Monday 20th. Full on-sale and pre-sale details will be added shortly.