IRON MAIDEN's "Hallowed Be Thy Name" Gets Acoustic Treatment From Guitarist THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, in which he performs an acoustic/classical fingerstyle solo guitar cover of Iron Maiden's "Hallowed Be Thy Name".

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" was originally released on The Number Of The Beast album in 1982 and has been in Iron Maiden's live set on almost every tour. The guitar solos in this arrangement are inspired by both the original solos by Dave Murray and Adrian Smith, their live solos from Live After Death in Long Beach, as well as the Janick Gers live solos from later performances such as A Real Live Dead One, Flight 666, Rock in Rio, En Vivo, Donington and more.

Previously, Thomas arranged "Hallowed Be Thy Name" for two classical guitars. This version can be found on the Nylon Maiden II album and was performed live frequently on the Master Guitar Tour with Ben Woods.

Guitar Lesson and Tabs for this arrangement are available here, and all Thomas' Nylon Maiden albums are available here.