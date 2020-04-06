IRON MAIDEN's Japanese Tour Cancelled - "We Send Our Best Wishes To The People Of Japan And To All Our Fans There"

Iron Maiden's Japanese tour, scheduled for May, has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been informed by our Japanese Promoter, Creativeman Productions that they are cancelling all their International Artists’ shows in Japan up to May 31," says the band. "The Iron Maiden shows will therefore not be taking place in Tokyo on May 19 & 20, and in Osaka on May 22. Please see the full statement from the Promoter below.

"We send our best wishes to the people of Japan and to all our fans there."

Creativeman Productions: "Amid COVID-19 outbreak, all international artists’ shows scheduled up until May 31st 2020 will be either cancelled or postponed. Some of the tours during April through May period that have not been officially announced the status yet, will still not happen during the said period. And for those without status, we will soon be able to announce whether it it’s cancelled or postponed. We are in discussion right now, and we apologize for the inconvenience caused.

"In any case, please hold on to your tickets, as you will need them for refund. Our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. Please be safe and stay alert."

Further information can be found here.

Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer has officially launched Canadian Facebook and Instagram sites which will provide up-to-date information about the band’s official beers.

Trooper Beer has just aligned with a new agency (Universal Exports Media Group) in Canada which will vastly improve the availability of the flagship Trooper beer and Sun And Steel, the new Saké infused lager. “Fans can help by asking for the beers at their local LCBO, SAQ or Beer Store,” a Canadian Trooper rep tells BraveWords. "Trooper Ale (in 330ml bottles) will become available at the Beer Store by the summer. And the amazing Fear Of The Dark will be available later this year!"

As the Covid-19 predicament extends, Trooper Beer is still available across Canada for purchase in-store or online. Once the situation starts to clear, watch for BraveWords-sponsored Trooper beer events across the country.