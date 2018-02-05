IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast - Bastion Strikes; Video

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast, now available on Android and iOS, have released a new tip video​, Bastion Strikes. Watch below:

Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden's albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band's entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

See Ironmaidenlegacy.com for more details.

Aces High Eddie's Special Attack video:

1:24 scale painted figures based on Iron Maiden's hit mobile game Legacy Of The Beast (available on Android and iOS) are now available in blind and deluxe window box formats from Hot Topic, and Entertainment Earth.

Wave 1 includes: The Clairvoyant, Cyborg Eddie, Goddess Aset, Holy Smokes Eddie, Owl Cultist, Pharaoh Eddie, Rainmaker Eddie, Reaper Eddie, Samurai Eddie, Soulless Demon, Speed of Light Eddie, Wicker Boss, Trooper Eddie, Vampire Hunter Eddie, and Shaman Eddie.

Check out a video trailer below: