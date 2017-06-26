IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast: Mystic Eddie's Special Attack

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast mobile game is now available on iOS and Android platforms. Take your last breath, it's time to die. Mystic Eddie's special attack delivers two hits of magic damage to all enemies and a 50% chance to Trigger Doom effects currently on enemies, instantly killing them.

Check out a new tutorial video about the game's evolving characters below:

In the clip below, Llexi Leon, the Interactive Creative Director of Phantom Music Management, shows off some incredible new characters for Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, and how you can earn them.

Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden's albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band's entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

See Ironmaidenlegacy.com for more details.

BraveWords is happy to announce our continued partnership with Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer and their upcoming North American tour! Stay tuned for Trooper Bar Alliance dates in every … yes, EVERY city (!) ... on The Book Of Souls North America Tour 2017! Stay tuned for more details!

Iron Maiden’s hugely successful The Book Of Souls World Tour will return to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows in summer 2017. The mammoth tour opened in Florida last February playing fourteen sold-out shows in the USA and Canada along with a further 58 concerts in 34 other countries around the globe.

Steve Harris commented; “We are really looking forward to returning to North America. We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets. There’s been a great reaction from everyone to this tour’s theme, people really seem to love it. We’re still deciding on the final set-list and we’ll work that out once we get into rehearsals. Most of our North American fans haven’t seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it’s unlikely we’ll change much. And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!”

Tickets are on sale via Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.ca or call 1-855-985-5000.

As usual, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden Fan Club members, details of which can also be found on Ironmaiden.com along with information on how Fan Club members can participate in the draw to be First To The Barrier. Ghost will open all shows for the North American leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour.

After great feedback to last year’s North American trial of the concept, Maiden fans will again be able to enjoy a Trooper VIP Upgrade package that will allow them early access to the venue, a pile of Trooper goodies and Maiden swag, Trooper beers, food and a designated area to meet with other fans, plus the opportunity to win some great prizes. For more details visit Troopervip.com.

The list of remaining North American dates:

June

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena