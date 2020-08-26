IRON MAIDEN's "Mother Russia" Gets Acoustic Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic / classical fingerstyle guitar cover of Iron Maiden's "Mother Russia", from the upcoming Nylon Maiden double album, available for pre-order here.

Says Thomas: "Amazing surprise guest is Wiki Violin showing you how to play the Dave Murray and Janick Gers solos perfectly... on violin! 'Mother Russia', written by Steve Harris, is on the No Prayer For The Dying album. It was never played live and there's no official video, however several fan-made clips and lyrics videos can be found."