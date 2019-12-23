IRON MAIDEN's NICKO McBRAIN - Drum-Cam Footage From Rock N Roll Ribs 10th Anniversary Block Party
On December 14th, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain and friend / business partner Mitch Tanne celebrated the 10th Anniversary of their Rock N Roll Ribs barbecue restaurant in Coral Springs, FL. During the festivities, The McBrainiacs performed with former Judas Priest frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens. Check out drum-cam video of the Maiden / Priest classic set, courtesy of Rogger Diego from JLR Films below.
Setlist:
"Wrathchild"
"Flight Of Icarus"
"Living After Midnight"
"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
"Breaking The Law"