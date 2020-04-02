IRON MAIDEN's "No Prayer For The Dying" Gets The ELVENKING Treatment; Audio

Italian folk power metal band, Elvenking, recently (like so many others acts) had to postpone their European Divination tour dates but come around with a little ear candy to cheer up their fans: today the band unleashes their new single “No Prayer For The Dying” (Iron Maiden cover).

AFM Records: "We can only applaud them for choosing this quite unusual (and cool!) track and not go for just another 'The Trooper' or 'The Number Of The Beast' cover." ☺️ 👏

Purchase/stream the song here, and find an audio stream below.

The band states: “Dear Elvenlegions, This difficult year is coming with a lot of hard decisions and a lot of sacrifice. Especially now that we are all facing a global emergency. We were forced to cancel this year's headlining tour and this was really sad for us. Anyway we want to make a special gift to you all by releasing this cover song we recorded during the sessions of Reader Of The Runes - Divination. It is a small thing to keep us all on track and to remind you that Elvenking is still here and that is still planning to release new music and to be back on stage (hopefully) soon.

"We chose a song by Iron Maiden because it is THE band that deeply influenced our musical path and that literally changed our lives. Why 'No Prayer for the Dying'? We know that a lot of Maiden fans think that this is one of their worst albums, but we always thought it hid a great potential, and this song is a true example. We gave it the Elvenking touch and we really hope that you will enjoy it! So here's our gift to you Elvenlegions, take care and Stay Pagan! \m/"

Rescheduled live dates (more tba soon):

November

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

December

1 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

3 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Noca Chmelnice