IRON MAIDEN's "Sign Of The Cross" Gets Acoustic Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released an acoustic cover of Iron Maiden's "Sign Of The Cross". Watch the clip below.

"Sign Of The Cross" was released in 1995 with Blaze Bayley on vocals. Thomas works frequently with Blaze and performed this song with him live several times. This solo arrangement however aims at playing all the parts - vocals, guitar, bass and drums - at the same time.

"Sign Of The Cross" was also released on Rock In Rio (live) with Bruce Dickinson on vocals, and is currently part of the Legacy Of The Beast tour setlist.

