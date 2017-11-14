IRON MAIDEN's The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter - Full Video Stream Back Online

Warner Music will release Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter this Friday, November 17th, worldwide (through BMG in the US). This live recording comprises 15 songs captured during The Book Of Souls World Tour, which covered 39 countries across six continents during 2016 and 2017, and was seen by over two million fans.

The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter premiered on YouTube on November 11th as a thank you to all of Iron Maiden's loyal fans around the world. The full set is back online and can be seen via the YouTube clips below.

Setlist:

"If Eternity Should Fail" – Sydney, Australia

"Speed Of Light" - Cape Town, South Africa

"Wrathchild" – Dublin, Ireland

"Children Of The Damned" – Montreal, Canada

"Death Or Glory" – Wroclaw, Poland

"The Red And The Black" – Tokyo, Japan

"The Trooper" - San Salvador, El Salvador

"Powerslave" – Trieste, Italy

"The Great Unknown" – Newcastle, UK

"The Book Of Souls" – Donington, UK

"Fear Of The Dark" – Fortaleza, Brazil

"Iron Maiden" - Buenos Aires, Argentina

"Number Of The Beast" – Wacken, Germany

"Blood Brothers" – Donington, UK

"Wasted Years" - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Produced by Tony Newton and Iron Maiden founder member and bass player Steve Harris, the album is based on this year’s set list and is a faithful record of the epic show, including six songs from The Book Of Souls, the band's most recent studio album, along with many other classics and fan favourites.

Steve comments, "We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world. This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show, to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken.”

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood adds, "The Book Of Souls World Tour was a huge undertaking, not least for Bruce who started the tour singing in public for the very first time since recovering from throat cancer. He also piloted Ed-Force One, upgraded last year from a Boeing 757 to a 747 so we could go further and faster to visit some fantastic cities and fans all round the world. This year continued that excitement bringing us our most successful North American and UK tours ever. It was a very special tour in a great many ways so we felt we wanted to document it for both ourselves and for our fans. Steve has done an incredible job putting together this set from cities around the world and we’ve made sure the deluxe CD will be available in a matching book format to ‘The Book of Souls’ release.

"On top of all that the release will be celebrated by an event that is a Maiden first: a free live streaming premiere of the concert film, as a thank you to our loyal fans around the world. We hope that the global Maiden community will all enjoy coming together to watch this special event online. Many of you will be in it as there is footage from a whole host of the places we played on this momentous tour. ”

The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“If Eternity Should Fail” - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia, 6/5/16

“Speed Of Light” - Grand Arena, Grandwest, Cape Town, South Africa, 18/5/16

“Wrathchild” - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland, 6/5/17

“Children Of The Damned” - Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada, 1/4/16

“Death Or Glory” - Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland, 3/7/16

“The Red And The Black” - Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan, 21/4/16

“The Trooper” - Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez, San Salvador, El Salvador, 6/3/16

“Powerslave” - Piazza Dell’unita D’italia, Trieste, Italy, 26/7/16

Disc 2:

“The Great Unknown” - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, UK, 14/5/17

“The Book Of Souls”- Download Festival, Donington, UK, 12/6/16

“Fear Of The Dark” - Arena Castelao, Fortaleza, Brazil, 24/3/16

“Iron Maiden” - Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 15/3/16

“The Number Of The Beast” - Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany, 4/8/16

“Blood Brothers” - Download Festival, Donington, UK, 12/6/16

“Wasted Years” - HSBC Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, 17/3/16

The album will replicate The Book Of Souls original formats and be issued as a limited edition deluxe 2 CD hardcase Book, a regular 2CD album, a triple black vinyl LP, and digital download in high resolution audio (48khz/24 bit) including Mastered for iTunes (MFiT) version. A digital download of the concert film will also be available to purchase following its free online premiere.

Pre-orders are available here. Below you can watch “Speed Of Light” (Live), filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and available on The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter:

Following the massively successful global tour of 2016/17 in support of their sixteenth studio album The Book Of Souls, Ion Maiden will take to the road again in 2018 with a series of arena and festival shows in Europe on the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, opening in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26th and finishing at the O2 Arena, London on August 10th.

The full list of dates is below and the tour is expected to continue in 2019.

Legacy Of The Beast 2018 tour dates:

May

26 - Saku Arena - Tallinn, Estonia

28 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland

June

1 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

3 - Dahls Arena - Trondheim Rocks, Norway

5 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

9 - Rockavaria, Königsplatz - Munich, Germany

10 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany

13 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany

16 - Firenze Rocks - Firenze, Italy

17 - Novarock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

20 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

26 - Geneva Arena - Geneva, Switzerland

28 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

30 - Messegelaende - Freiburg, Germany

July

1 - Gelredome - Arnhem, Holland

5 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France

9 - San Siro Ippodromo - Milan, Italy

10 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

13 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

14 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain

17 - Piazza Dellã Unita D'italia - Trieste, Italy

20 - Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, England

August

2 - Sse Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland

4 - Exhibition & Conference Centre - Aberdeen, Scotland

6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, England

10 - O2 Arena - London, England

No further countries will be added to this touring schedule.

The concept for the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour was inspired by Maiden’s mobile game and comic book of the same name and the stage set design will feature a number of different but interlocking “worlds” with a set list covering a large selection of Eighties material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity.

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood explains further: “As our fans know, we’ve been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce and Adrian re-joined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with “History/Hits” tours. We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too.

“For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie! I don’t want to give too much away at the moment but we’re working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show.”

Killswitch Engage will be Maiden’s special guests on headline European shows from May 26th to July 1st inclusive, and in the UK from July 31st to August 10th inclusive. Guests on other shows are currently being finalized and will be announced soon.

Most shows go on sale Friday, November 24th. As always, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for Fan Club members, starting Monday 20th. Full on-sale and pre-sale details will be added shortly.