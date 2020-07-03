IRON MAIDEN's "The Clansman" Performed Acoustically By Guitarist THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released an acoustic cover of Iron Maiden's "The Clansman". Watch the clip below.

"The Clansman" is on Iron Maiden's Virtual XI album with Blaze Bayley on vocals. Thomas also released "The Clansman" with Blaze Bayley on the first Nylon Maiden album and performed the song live with Blaze all over the world. "The Clansman" was also performed with Bruce Dickinson on vocals, on the Rock in Rio Live album, and is part of the current Legacy Of The Beast setlist.

Watch some of Zwijsen's previous Iron Maiden covers below: