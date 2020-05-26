IRON MAIDEN's "The Trooper" Performed On Ukulele By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video
May 26, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released this new video, performing an acoustic finger style ukulele cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper".
"This arrangement is similar to the guitar version (rearranged for 4 strings) including most essential guitar parts of Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, bass lines of Steve Harris and of course Bruce Dickinson's vocals."
Zwijsen previously released another video featuring a performance of Iron Maiden's "Run To The Hills" in the acoustic fingerstyle on ukulele.