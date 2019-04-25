IRON MAIDEN's "Wasted Years" Gets Classical Fingerstyle Guitar Treatment From THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released this new solo guitar arrangement of Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years" to celebrate his birthday.

Says Thomas: "'Wasted Years' was the first ever Iron Maiden song I did back in 2009, and I felt now is a good time for an updated version, this time including the solo."

Zwijsen recently released the video below, in which he performs an acoustic/classical fingerstyle rendition of the Ronnie James Dio-era Black Sabbath song, "Heaven And Hell".