Lockdown Jam Band - featuring Robert Madrigal - (vocals, Death By Stereo), Dan Palmer - (guitar, Death By Stereo), Brian Balchack - (guitar, Into Another), Reid Black - (bass, Into Another), and Craig Anderson (drums, Ignite) - have covered the Iron Maiden track "Wrathchild", originally from the 1981 album, Killers.

Check out the video below: