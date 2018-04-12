IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON Celebrates Release Of Scream For Me Sarajevo Film In London's West End; Photos

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson celebrated the release of the award-winning film Scream For Me Sarajevo at Vue Cinema West End, London, UK last night, and treated fans at the preview screening to an in-depth live interview following the film.

Scream For Me Sarajevo will be screening in select UK cinemas from April 17th, and will be available in the US and Canada beginning May 10th in select theaters.

Scream For Me Sarajevo is the astonishing true story of one of the most unlikely rock concerts ever staged, in a city under siege with mortars and grenades raining down on civilians, killing indiscriminately. The 1994 concert features global rock star Bruce Dickinson and his band Skunkworks who performed in the midst of the siege of Sarajevo. This is a film about extraordinary people defying the horrors of war, and the musicians who risked their lives to play a show for them.

Featuring footage from the historic gig, the film also features concertgoers who made it to the show despite the atrocities going on around them in the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Interviews with the band, crew and security bring home the grim reality of the dangerous and often barbaric conditions surrounding the event.

“We weren’t protected, there was no plan and the bullets were real, but fuck it, we went anyway” said Dickinson in his just published best-selling autobiography What Does This Button Do? “The gig was immense, intense, and probably the biggest show in the world at that moment for the audience and for us. That the world didn’t really know didn’t matter. It changed the way I viewed life, death and other human beings.”

In addition to the feature film, a specially recorded interview with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will be included as exclusive theatrical-only content in participating theaters.

“We are excited to be working with Eagle Rock Entertainment to bring this special film to moviegoers, and Bruce Dickinson and Iron Maiden fans in the US,” said Mark Rupp, Managing Director, CineLife Entertainment.

To purchase tickets, head here.

Trailer:

(Top photo by Cristina Massei, featuring Major Martin Morris, Executive Producer Tatjana Bonny, bassist Chris Dale, Bruce Dickinson, UN Security Trevor Gibson)