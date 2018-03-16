IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON Expects Huge Reaction To Setlist On Legacy Of The Beast Tour - "There'll Be Social Media Madness After The First Show"

Following the massively successful global tour of 2016/17 in support of their sixteenth studio album The Book Of Souls, Iron Maiden will take to the road again in 2018 with a series of arena and festival shows in Europe on the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, opening in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26th and finishing at the O2 Arena, in London.

Kerrang! asked singer Bruce Dickinson if there is less pressure doing a ‘classics’ tour than loading up a setlist with new material for an album tour, to which he replied:

“It’s different. But when you do a show like we’re planning to do, I want it to be really slick, but awesome. I want people to go, ‘Wow! Fucking hell, you’ve gotta see this show!’ I want people to be surprised as well. I want them to go home going, ‘Fucking hell, I can’t believe they played THAT song!’ That’s the reaction I want. When you do an album tour, it’s more… you can take time to be a bit goofy with people and for them to digest it and what have you. On the Book Of Souls tour there was quite a lot of chatting with the audience. I’m not planning that on this tour because we’ve got so much to do and there’s so much going on. The show and the music is gonna carry the whole bloody thing. I’m pretty intimately involved in the show. There’ll be a couple of moments of chat with the audience, but it should be completely self-explanatory what’s going on – the drama should be in the transitions of the stage and the music. And we’re playing one or two things that people are gonna be really surprised by. There’ll be social media madness after the first show.”

Legacy Of The Beast 2018 tour dates:

May

26 - Saku Arena - Tallinn, Estonia

28 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland

29 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland

June

1 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

3 - Dahls Arena - Trondheim Rocks, Norway

5 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

9 - Rockavaria, Königsplatz - Munich, Germany

10 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany

13 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany

16 - Firenze Rocks - Firenze, Italy

17 - Novarock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

20 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

26 - Geneva Arena - Geneva, Switzerland

28 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary

30 - Messegelaende - Freiburg, Germany

July

1 - Gelredome - Arnhem, Holland

5 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France

6 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France

9 - San Siro Ippodromo - Milan, Italy

10 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

13 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal

14 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain

17 - Piazza Dellã Unita D'italia - Trieste, Italy

20 - Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia

27 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, England

August

2 - Sse Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland

4 - Exhibition & Conference Centre - Aberdeen, Scotland

6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, England

10 - O2 Arena - London, England

11 - O2 Arena - London, England