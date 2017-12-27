IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON - "I Think We're Playing Better Than We Were In The 80s, And The Evidence Is There"; Video
December 27, 2017, 8 hours ago
During the press junket for his new autobiography, What Does This Button Do?, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson spoke with Sweden's TV4 program, Nyhetsmorgon. Watch the video below.
Asked if he thinks he's as good as an artist now as he was before, Bruce answers: "I think we're playing, as a band, better than we were in the '80s, and the evidence is there... you can hear it in the live recordings and things. As an artist, you learn so much more about your craft, if you like, just your stage craft, and also the things you can do with your voice. So you do learn a lot more about things like that."
Following the massively successful global tour of 2016/17 in support of their sixteenth studio album The Book Of Souls, Iron Maiden will take to the road again in 2018 with a series of arena and festival shows in Europe on the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, opening in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26th and finishing at the O2 Arena, in London.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be found here. A tour trailer can be found below.
Legacy Of The Beast 2018 tour dates:
May
26 - Saku Arena - Tallinn, Estonia
28 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland
29 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland
June
1 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
3 - Dahls Arena - Trondheim Rocks, Norway
5 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden
9 - Rockavaria, Königsplatz - Munich, Germany
10 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany
13 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany
16 - Firenze Rocks - Firenze, Italy
17 - Novarock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria
20 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium
24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
26 - Geneva Arena - Geneva, Switzerland
28 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
30 - Messegelaende - Freiburg, Germany
July
1 - Gelredome - Arnhem, Holland
5 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France
6 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France
9 - San Siro Ippodromo - Milan, Italy
10 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
13 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal
14 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain
17 - Piazza Dellã Unita D'italia - Trieste, Italy
20 - Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece
22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
24 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia
27 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland
31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, England
August
2 - Sse Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland
4 - Exhibition & Conference Centre - Aberdeen, Scotland
6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England
7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, England
10 - O2 Arena - London, England
11 - O2 Arena - London, England