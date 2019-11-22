IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON Performs At 50th Anniversary Celebration Of JON LORD’s Concerto For Group And Orchestra In Quebec City; Video, Photos
November 22, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Last night, November 21, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson performed at the Palais Montcalm in Quebec City, QC for the 50th anniversary of late Deep Purple legend Jon Lord’s Concerto For Group And Orchestra. A second show is scheduled for tonight.
ICI Québec has uploaded the video footage below, and you can see photos from the event at Le Journal De Québec, and Le Soleil.