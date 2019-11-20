IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON Rehearses For 50th Anniversary Celebration Of JON LORD’s Concerto For Group And Orchestra In Quebec City (Photo)

On November 21 and 22, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will perform at the Palais Montcalm in Quebec City, QC for the 50th anniversary of late Deep Purple legend Jon Lord’s Concerto For Group And Orchestra. Le Journal de Québec has posted this photo of Dickinson in rehearsals for the shows.



A press release for the shows states (translated): The Palais Montcalm - Maison de la Musique and the Orchestre Symphony de Québec are proud to partner to announce a unique concert event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jon Lord's Concerto For Group And Orchestra, the Quebec Symphony Orchestra, British Chef Paul Mann, singer Bruce Dickinson as well as The Paul Deslauriers Band will be performing together on the stage at the Raoul-Jobin Room.

In 1969, Jon Lord wrote the story by creating the very first concerto for rock band and orchestra with Deep Purple and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. Thirty years later, he gave a second breath to this work with the London Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Paul Mann. The recording of this remarkable performance, entitled Live At The Royal Albert Hall, went around the world.

In 2012, Jon Lord decided to record a studio version of the concerto, again with Paul Mann, his faithful collaborator, as well as with a host of prestigious guests including Bruce Dickinson.

The concert of November 21, 2019 at Palais Montcalm will mark history, because not only Jon Lord's work will be played in Canada, but Bruce Dickinson will sing for the very first time all voice segments and Paul Mann will lead the concerto for the 50th time. The Quebec Symphony Orchestra and the Paul Deslauriers Band with Pierre Bélisle will also be part of this performance that promises to be memorable.

"It is for me a great honor to participate in the 50th anniversary of the concerto for group and orchestra. When Paul Mann contacted me about the event in Quebec City, I accepted immediately. As many people know, Deep Purple has been a major influence and continues in my life since my adolescence and, over the years, I had the chance to become a friend with all the members of the group, especially during my collaborations with Jon Lord. For now, my choice is not yet done as to the pieces to interpret - there are so many awesome songs from Purple among which to choose! - I can't wait to see everyone at this very special memorial night." - Bruce Dickinson

"My long collaboration with Jon Lord, and in particular his innovative concerto, which defies genres, was one of the greatest joys of my musical life. I can't wait to bring this work to Canada for the first time, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. The spirit of Jon will certainly be with us." - Paul Mann