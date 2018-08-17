IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON's Warplanes Diaries Episode #10: Messerschmitt Bf 110 (Video)

World Of Warplanes has teamed up with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson to produce a series of educational videos on World War II combat aircraft. Episode #10 of the Warplanes Diaries: Messerschmitt Bf 110, as well as previous episodes, can be found below.

Why enlist a heavy metal vocalist to talk about a video game, you ask? Well, Bruce happens to be not only a well-known World War II aviation aficionado, but he's also a pilot. Plus, his band did that song "Aces High", too. In fact, developer Wargaming has actually cobbled together a new World Of Warplanes video set to the track, which features in-game combat footage spliced with actual gun camera action from the conflict.

"We are all delighted that Bruce has brought his enthusiasm and expertise to World Of Warplanes with these informative videos which he has delivered in his own inimitable style," commented Wargaming's Global Marketing Director, Al King. "As well as the diaries and the "Aces High" tribute, we are also introducing a renovated hangar subtly branded with iconic Iron Maiden imagery. It’s unlike anything the game’s ever had before and we hope Maiden fans will have fun spotting the various Easter eggs hidden throughout!"

Warplanes Diaries Episode #1 - Hawker Hurricane:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #2 - Messerschmitt BF 109:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #3 - Focke-Wulf FW 190:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #4 - De Haviland Mosquito:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #5 - Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #6 - Hawker Tempest:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #7 - Stuka JU87:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #8 - Spitfire:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #9 - P51 Mustang NA-73:

Warplanes Diaries Episode #10 - Messerschmitt Bf 110:

"Aces High":