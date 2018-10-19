IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON - "Unlike Some Bands, We Actually Like Our Audience"; Video

Ahead of Bruce Dickinson's October 16th spoken word tour date in support of his autobiography, What Does This Button Do?, the Iron Maiden frontman made an appearance on the TV show, The Project, to talk about the tour. Watch the video below.

Says Bruce: "The show I do, basically, it's a one-man show. It morphed out of being initially promo for the book. The publisher said, 'We're gonna rent a little theater and you just do some readings,' and I thought, 'Well, that's kind of dull, really.'

"So, years ago, when I was an undergraduate in college, my then-girlfriend persuaded me to go and see a one-man show by a guy called Quentin Crisp. So I had to be dragged along: 'Oh, who is this guy?' Anyway, it was absolutely brilliant. And one of the things he did, in the second half, was he took cue cards from the audience who wrote questions down, and he basically came and did almost like an improv thing where he answered the questions. So I thought that would be nice to do.

"So I sort of constructed this show, as it were, and just winged it. And it was so good, they asked me back to do the Edinburgh Festival. And then the next thing after that was I've ended up doing a bunch of them in Scandinavia, and I'm now doing Israel and Greece and more shows in Scandinavia and everything else. So, all of a sudden, I've got myself this little extra gig."

Bruce also discusses the Iron Maiden audience, revealing, "Unlike some bands, we actually like our audience, and so, whatever we do, we take it seriously, but at the same time, we don't take ourselves that seriously. That's the fine balance that you've got to have."

BMG will continue their reissues series of the Iron Maiden catalog with The Studio Collection - Remastered, covering the band’s sixteen-strong studio albums across their career to date.

Following on from 2014/2017’s black vinyl releases and 2015’s Mastered for iTunes project, The Studio Collection - Remastered will be released on the digipak CD format, with the tracklisting matching the original UK releases. The recordings are taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

The albums will be released chronologically in batches of four, across a nine-month period superseding the previously available studio catalog and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the November 16th batch, this will be The Number Of The Beast.

Maiden founder member and bassist Steve Harris says, “We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015. I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too.”

All four albums in this first batch are available for pre-order now, here.

1st batch: November 16th

Iron Maiden/ Killers/ The Number Of The Beast (option of standard or collectors boxset edition including TNOTB Eddie figurine and patch) / Piece Of Mind

Amazon pre-order links below:

- Iron Maiden

- Killers

- The Number Of The Beast

- The Number Of The Best - Deluxe

- Piece Of Mind

2nd batch: Feb 2019 (date TBC)

Powerslave/ Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son/ No Prayer For The Dying

3rd batch April 2019 (date TBC)

Fear Of The Dark (standard/collectors) / The X Factor/ Virtual XI/ Brave New World

4th batch June 2019 (date TBC)

Dance Of Death/ A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier/ The Book Of Souls *

* not remastered but appearing in digipak for the first time