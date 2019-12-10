IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON Wraps Up Lisbon Spoken Word Event With A Cappella Rendition Of "Chemical Wedding"; Video

December 10, 2019, 38 minutes ago

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, concluded his December 8 spoken word event in Libson, Portugal by performing an a cappella rendition of the title track of his 1998 solo album, Chemical Wedding. Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

The next What Does This Button Do? - An Evening With Bruce Dickinson spoken word show is scheduled for December 13 at The National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Find the tour itinerary here.



