IRON MAIDEN Singer BRUCE DICKINSON Wraps Up Lisbon Spoken Word Event With A Cappella Rendition Of "Chemical Wedding"; Video

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, concluded his December 8 spoken word event in Libson, Portugal by performing an a cappella rendition of the title track of his 1998 solo album, Chemical Wedding. Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

The next What Does This Button Do? - An Evening With Bruce Dickinson spoken word show is scheduled for December 13 at The National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Find the tour itinerary here.