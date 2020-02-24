IRON MAIDEN, SLAYER Exclusives Available At San Diego Comic-Con International 2020; Nuclear Blast Announce Signings

Nuclear Blast Records, synonymous with the worldwide advancement of heavy metal, extreme music, and hard rock, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con International at booth #501 with Stern Pinball and Rebellion Republic.

This year Nuclear Blast, Stern Pinball, and Rebellion Republic continue the tradition of bringing the most extreme collectibles to Comic-Con with exclusives and limited edition items from Slayer, Iron Maiden, El Hijo del Santo, and Black Knight: Sword of Rage plus official merchandise and music from Exodus, Arch Enemy, Meshuggah, Sabaton and many more.

Booth #501 will also host exclusive signing appearances by the legendary silver-masked luchador El Hijo del Santo, Netflix original award winning series Orange Is The New Black actress and heavy metal badass Jessica Pimentel, and The Next Elvira and fantastical author April Wahlin.

Combining forces for the 2nd year in a row, Nuclear Blast and Court Of The Dead, an original property of Sideshow Collectibles, offer a crossover collector’s pin FREE with email signup and a FREE CD music sampler featuring new songs by Nuclear Blast artists and Court Of The Dead artwork. The pair just launched a contest giving you the chance to win an incredible 12-piece prize package including a Nuclear Blast and Court Of The Dead branded guitar from Dean Guitars, music from Slayer and Exodus, and high-end Court Of The Dead figures from Sideshow Collectibles. Click here to enter.

Join Court Of The Dead, Nuclear Blast, Stern Pinball and Rebellion Republic at their Comic-Con after-party at House of Blues San Diego on Thursday, July 18 with a special performance by Exodus and special guests Exmortus and Nukem. Tickets are on sale here.

Exclusives:

This year’s Comic-Con exclusives and limited edition items at Booth #501 include:

Slayer x Super7 ReAction Figure Nuclear Blast Blood Splatter Variant

The official Super7 x Slayer 3.75-inch ReAction Figure immortalizing the demonic Minotaur from the cover of the band's 1983 debut album Show No Mercy. The figure includes a cape and sword accessories. Limited to 1,500 pieces. $15

Note: This item will be sold at San Diego Comic-Con 2020 at the Nuclear Blast Records booth #501. Limited supplies are available for you to order through the Nuclear Blast Online Store to be shipped to your home address.

Order your Slayer x Super7 ReAction Figure here.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast

Number Of The Beast Nuclear Blast Green Variant

Inspired by the album art from Number Of The Beast, this highly detailed 1:24 scale PVC figure features Eddie in a highly dynamic pose puppeting the Beast. This Figure measures about 4-inches tall and comes on a green fire and Brimstone base, and packaged in a diorama-style window box. 4-inch Number of the Beast Figure. Limited to 666 pieces. $25

Note: This item will be sold at San Diego Comic-Con 2020 at the Nuclear Blast Records booth #501. Limited supplies are available for you to order through the Nuclear Blast Online Store to be shipped to your home address.

Order your Number Of The Beast Nuclear Blast Green Variant here.

For complete details on Nuclear Blast's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con International 2020, head here.