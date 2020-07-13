IRON MAIDEN - Special 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Leather Book And Embroidered Patch Available

On April 14, 2020, MaidenCroatia.com celebrated 40 years since the release of Iron Maiden’s first album. To mark this occasion, they announce an exclusive new book, "Iron Maiden", the final book of the trilogy that began with the black leather edition of "Number Of The Beast" and continued with the red leather edition of "Killers".

"Iron Maiden" will be bound in brown leather with gold print and a wax seal to close out the ‘early days’ trilogy. Every purchase of this special leather edition comes with a old school "40th Anniversary" sew-on patch. If you buy both the leather and "Running Free" editions, you’ll get a third book as a gift.

This time, the focus is on "Phantom Of The Opera" and this book will be amazing! The covers you see here are computer-generated 3D visuals and you won’t feel the true magnificence or see the tiny details and hints that give the leather edition a new dimension - until you hold it in your hands.

The Leather editions of these books will never be reprinted. Strictly limited for the first 100 fans.

"Phantom Of The Opera" package: (102 Euros)

- ‘Brown leather’ edition, 40th anniversary book, sealed with golden wax seal

- ‘Running Free’ edition (You can customize cover page with your name on the graffiti wall)

- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ full size book (as additional free gift)

- 40th anniversary unique sew-on patch (as additional free gift)

- Tracked shipping in custom made box is included in this price

Order here.

Image of the Special 40th Anniversary Patch will be uploaded soon.