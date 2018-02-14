IRON MAIDEN Suing Sites Selling Counterfeit Merchandise



According to Law 360, British heavy metal icons Iron Maiden are accusing several unidentified websites of selling counterfeit products that infringe its trademarks, according to a suit filed Monday in Illinois federal court.

Iron Maiden Holdings Ltd. said the online counterfeiters are damaging the band’s brand by selling inferior products that are passed off as legitimate merchandise, and creating confusion among consumers who may think the allegedly infringing products are the real deal.



“Plaintiff is forced to file this action to combat defendants’ counterfeiting of plaintiff’s registered trademarks, as well as to protect unknowing consumers from purchasing unauthorized Iron Maiden products over the internet,” the complaint said. “Plaintiff has been and continues to be irreparably damaged through consumer confusion, dilution and tarnishment of its valuable trademarks as a result of defendants’ actions and seeks injunctive and monetary relief.”

Iron Maiden wants the court to issue a temporary restraining order against the sites that would prevent them from continuing to sell the allegedly infringing products.

Read more at Law 360.