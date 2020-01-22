IRON MAIDEN - Symphonic Medley Of "Hallowed Be Thy Name" / "Aces High" / "The Trooper" Performed By Peru's EPIC SYMPHONIC ROCK Posted (Pro-Shot Video)

Epic Symphonic Rock has posted a new Iron Maiden medley performed by the Orquesta Sinfónica de Chancay, which was founded by its conductor Javier Fernandez Prada in the province of Chancay, close to Lima, Perú. The footage was recorded live from the Epic Symphonic Rock concert at the Teatro Municipal de Lima on Novermber 25th, 2018.

Guitarist Micky Tejada comments: "It is a wonderful example of how the new generations of classical musicians can be exposed to popular music, proving that well-written metal music such as Iron Maiden's will transcend its time and genre."

Line-up:

Orchestra - Orquesta Sinfónica de Chancay

Conductor - Javier Fernandez-Prada

Guitar - Micky Tejada.

Bass - Fabrizzio Huerta

Drums - Hans Menacho

Timpani - Rodrigo Nuñez-Melgar

Symphonic score arranged by Micky Tejada.

Check out the Epic Symphonic Orchestra Facebook page here.