IRON MAIDEN - Tacoma Dome Representative Comments On Fan Being Assaulted By Security During Concert

At Iron Maiden's September 5th concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington, frontman Bruce Dickinson addressed the audience prior to the encore, after witnessing a fan being beaten by security guards.

Dickinson told the audience: "We've got an Iron Maiden fan backstage who's had the shit kicked out of him by 10 security guards. I saw one security guard lean over the barrier and punch a kid half his size in the face four times. There were ten people. Ten people! This is not the fucking mixed martial arts. In mixed martial arts you have a referee, you know. This is not that. We've played to several hundred thousand people so far on this tour. This is the first time anything like this has happened. I don't know if this happens in this building all the time, I don't know if this is an act of fucking madness, and I hope that kid is getting hospital treatment now because he's bleeding from head wounds. I hope that kid takes this building to the fucking cleaners. And if anybody has any footage, camera footage or anything, then we would be pleased to help facilitate it to find the bullies and the fucking criminals who are responsible. It's not necessary, it's not big, it's not clever. It's just called bullying, it's as simple as that. So this is a very appropriate song. It's called 'The Evil That Men Do'."

Watch fan-filmed video below:

According to Tone Deaf, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Dome has since explained that the fan had initially assaulted security, with nearly three dozen police officers called in to assist in regards to the incident.

Speaking to The News Tribune, Tacoma Dome spokeswoman Tammi Bryant explained that “multiple complaints were received about an overly aggressive individual who when addressed, physically attacked a security professional.”

However, when security guards “engaged to remove (him)”, the individual reportedly became violent, reportedly striking the guards and provoking the ensuing response.

As KIRO 7 reports, Tacoma police have claimed that a 26-year-old man had become intoxicated, bothering people around him, and causing surrounding attendees to request his removal from security.

Police state that after punching the security guard, the guard backed way from the man before requesting assistance.