IRON MAIDEN Takes IGN Behind-The-Scenes On Legacy Of The Beast World Tour; Video

In advance of the 2019 North, Central and South American legs of Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, gaming and entertainment giant IGN were granted unique behind-the-scenes access at several shows during the band’s 2018 European run.

Unveiling the story of how one of music’s most iconic global names took inspiration from their own mobile game to create arguably their most celebrated live show of all time, the video piece features interviews with both Iron Maiden’s drummer Nicko McBrain and Manager Rod Smallwood, on their hallowed stage at Birmingham’s Genting Arena last year.

The game was created in close collaboration with Iron Maiden and its management team, with the band visiting the game studio in April 2016 prior to the game’s launch in July that year. Maiden founder member and bassist Steve Harris recently, personally oversaw the design of a ‘Bass Eddie’ character centred on the classic “Fear of the Dark (Live)” single artwork, that is now not too dissimilar to ‘Arry himself!

The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour sees the stage design built around the different interlocking “worlds” of the game with a set list covering a large selection of Eighties material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity. Rock and gaming fans will know that Maiden pioneered the game/tour concept with their own Ed Hunter project back in 1999.

Dave Shack, Managing Director at Phantom Music Management said “We were delighted to invite IGN behind the scenes and they have perfectly captured the essence of what we set out to do when using the game as inspiration for the tour. We’re more excited than ever about how Legacy of the Beast continues to tell the Iron Maiden story in a way previously unimagined, bringing both our album art and iconic Eddie characters to life and allowing our fans to interact with our illustrious body of music, lyrics and art.”

Iron Maiden: Legacy of The Beast is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game where players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie. The game is set in a visually stunning universe, comprised of an ever-expanding series of worlds derived from Iron Maiden's music and art. Fans of the band and RPG gamers alike will battle and strategize as Eddie and his allies. Inspired by themes from the songs, and set against a powerful and atmospheric Maiden soundtrack, players will journey on epic quests to reclaim the shards of Eddie's shattered soul as he faces his most challenging adversaries.

Players of the game can also look forward to the immediate introduction of ‘Iron Maiden Eddie’ straight from the cover of their debut album & the latest incarnation of the band’s famous mascot and multifarious star of their game!

This summer will also see the long-anticipated launch of a brand new guilds feature, allowing players to build clans, chat and do battle collaboratively within the game.

The 2019 leg of the LOTB World tour starts on July 18th in Sunrise, Florida and weaves across the US, Canada, Central and South America including, once again, headlining Brazil’s prestigious Rock In Rio Festival on October 4th.

View the IGN feature in full below. Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, is available now for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.