IRON MAIDEN Team Up With Brazilian Brand WA Sport For 3 Football Shirt Designs Around Piece Of Mind, Powerslave, Fear Of The Dark Covers

Brazilian sports brand, WA Sport, has teamed up with British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, exclusively for the Latin market, reports Footy Headlines. Together with the announcement, WA Sport launched a line of licensed products, including football shirts inspired by the album covers of the British group.

The first Iron Maiden WA Sport 2020 collection includes three football shirts inspired by the albums Piece Of Mind (1983), Powerslave (1984) and Fear Of The Dark (1992).

Under the license agreement, WA Sport will also produce football shorts, basketball jerseys and shorts, cycling jerseys, UV-protected jerseys, tracksuits, socks, caps, bags and women's fitness (leggings and tops). The entire creation process carried out in Brazil is monitored and changed when needed by the Iron Maiden team. And before production, the items are sent to England, where they analyze the quality of all material and make the last approval.

WA Sport already announced that there will be 16 kits in total, each dedicated to an album released by Iron Maiden.

WA Sport's executive director William Coelho Soares said: “Our initial proposal was just football shirts, but we got a more extensive contract. It's a great opportunity to offer Iron fans something really official, personalized and affordable. The demand for this exists."

