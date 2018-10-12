IRON MAIDEN - The Studio Collection: Remastered; Acclaimed Remasters Get The CD Digipak Treatment

BMG will continue their reissues series of the Iron Maiden catalog with The Studio Collection - Remastered, covering the band’s sixteen-strong studio albums across their career to date.

Following on from 2014/2017’s black vinyl releases and 2015’s Mastered for iTunes project, The Studio Collection - Remastered will be released on the digipak CD format, with the tracklisting matching the original UK releases. The recordings are taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

The albums will be released chronologically in batches of four, across a nine-month period superseding the previously available studio catalog and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the November 16th batch, this will be The Number Of The Beast.

Maiden founder member and bassist Steve Harris says, “We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015. I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too.”

1st batch: November 16th

Iron Maiden/ Killers/ The Number Of The Beast (option of standard or collectors boxset edition including TNOTB Eddie figurine and patch) / Piece Of Mind

2nd batch: Feb 2019 (date TBC)

Powerslave/ Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son/ No Prayer For The Dying

3rd batch April 2019 (date TBC)

Fear Of The Dark (standard/collectors) / The X Factor/ Virtual XI/ Brave New World

4th batch June 2019 (date TBC)

Dance Of Death/ A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier/ The Book Of Souls *

* not remastered but appearing in digipak for the first time