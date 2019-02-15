IRON MAIDEN - The Studio Collection Remastered; Second Set Of CD Digipaks Due March 22nd

BMG will continue their reissues series of the Iron Maiden catalog with the second set of digipak CD titles in The Studio Collection - Remastered, to be released on March 22nd.

Following on from 2014/2017’s black vinyl releases and 2015’s Mastered for iTunes project, The Studio Collection - Remastered features recordings taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases. The albums supersede the previously available studio catalogue and all titles will also be made available on streaming platforms.

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch. In the March 22nd batch, this will be Somewhere In Time.

Maiden founding member and bassist Steve Harris says, “We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015. I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too.”

All four albums in this second batch are available for pre-order here.

The first four albums in this collection were released in November 2018 - Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (option of standard or collectors box set edition including TNOTB Eddie figurine and patch) / Piece Of Mind.

2nd Batch: March 22nd - Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying.

3rd Batch May 2019 (date TBC) - Fear Of The Dark (standard/collectors) / The X Factor / Virtual XI / Brave New World.

4th Batch July 2019 (date TBC) - Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier/ The Book Of Souls *

*- not remastered but appearing in Digipak for the first time

Iron Maiden will continue their Legacy Of The Beast tour in 2019 across North, South and Central America including a headline show at Brazil’s Rock In Rio in October. See ironmaiden.com for details. The tour opened in Europe last year playing to over 750,000 people at sold-out stadium, arena and headline festival shows and was hailed by fans and media alike as the must-see show of the summer.